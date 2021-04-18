The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XVI

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football held its second spring scrimmage inside Spartan Stadium on Tuesday morning.

MSU finished up its fourth week of spring ball and is scheduled to conclude the 15 allotted practices with the Green-White game on Saturday, April 24.

The Big Ten Network will televise it at 2 p.m.; however, fan attendance remains unclear.

"All the way around, we're getting better, and we're gaining ground," Tucker said. "We're not where we need to be yet, but I feel like we're making steps to get there. Guys are having fun playing the game. We talked in the team meeting ... about a question that Coach Izzo and I talk about quite a bit, and it's 'do you like game, do you love it, or do you live it?' And so that's what we're evaluating. In order to be great, you have to live it. And so we're taking steps, our team is growing, and this was just another evaluation in practice (number) 10."

Michigan State didn't have a traditional spring or fall camp in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in Tucker's second year, the Spartans are taking full advantage.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1