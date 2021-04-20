The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XVII

In the seventeenth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

EAST LANSING – Pierre Brooks II, a Michigan State signee, won the 2021 Mr. Basketball award as the top player in the state Friday afternoon.

He did so following a strong senior campaign, capping it off with a championship while averaging 33.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Detroit Douglass.

The 6-foot-6 small forward is among the Spartans' incoming freshmen, including five-star shooting guard Max Christie, four-star point guard Jaden Akins, and if he decides to reclassify, Emoni Bates.

The Spartans are also experiencing roster attrition and have lost three athletes to the transfer portal in Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier.

However, Michigan State found a way to take advantage of the portal themselves and landed former mid-major star Tyson Walker.

In 18 contests during the 2020-21 season, Walker led Northeastern with 18.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, which ranked 13th in the nation.

"I was really impressed with the coaching staff at MSU, felt a good connection with Coach Izzo and his staff, and the history of the program was a big part of it," said Walker. "Getting the chance to play in the Big Ten is exciting, and I'm very eager for the opportunity to play at Michigan State."

