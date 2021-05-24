Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXI

In the twenty-first episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

For the first time since taking over as head coach, Mel Tucker has experienced a typical offseason.

The Spartans held an eight-week strength and conditioning program before entering spring ball, which included 15 total practices.

Then, MSU welcomed several new additions, featuring three 2021 recruits and multiple transfers.

Now, Michigan State is scheduled to begin its summer program on Monday, May 24.

In today's version, we talk about why 2021 is the true test for Tucker and much more:

  • What were the goals and exceptions made by fans in 2020 due to the pandemic?
  • We discuss his late hire, his staff, and all the obstacles Tucker faced in year one.
  • Is 2021 Tucker's first real test?
  • Would a bowl game satisfy Spartan Nation this fall?
  • Are you impressed with what Tucker has done so far?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

DSC02044
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXI

USATSI_15960698_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: How Long Will Mel Tucker coach MSU?

USATSI_15689821_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts transfers to Mississippi State

USATSI_15959223_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLV

USATSI_15244841_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Lands Three Top-100 Transfers

USATSI_13398591_168390101_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State WR Bennie Fowler Signs with 49ers

USATSI_15660952_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball a 5-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball: Tom Izzo Has to Bounce Back