The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXI

In the twenty-first episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

For the first time since taking over as head coach, Mel Tucker has experienced a typical offseason.

The Spartans held an eight-week strength and conditioning program before entering spring ball, which included 15 total practices.

Then, MSU welcomed several new additions, featuring three 2021 recruits and multiple transfers.

Now, Michigan State is scheduled to begin its summer program on Monday, May 24.

In today's version, we talk about why 2021 is the true test for Tucker and much more:

What were the goals and exceptions made by fans in 2020 due to the pandemic?

We discuss his late hire, his staff, and all the obstacles Tucker faced in year one.

Is 2021 Tucker's first real test?

Would a bowl game satisfy Spartan Nation this fall?

Are you impressed with what Tucker has done so far?

