The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXII: Basketball

In the twenty-second episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

The Michigan State Spartans have an influx of talent coming to town, but will it be enough to turn things around?

Last year, MSU fell well short of its lofty expectations, nearly missing the NCAA tournament if not for some late-season heroics by Aaron Henry.

But the would-be senior entered the NBA draft with no intention of returning this time.

How does Michigan State plan to replace its star, and how will Tom Izzo rebound from 2020?

In this week's version, we talk about why 2021 is the perfect opportunity for MSU to rise again and much more:

Should Tom Izzo think about making a change on offense despite the additions of transfer point guard Tyson Walker and incoming freshman Jaden Akins?

Is it possible that last season hurt Izzo's legacy?

The Spartans are built on physical/mental toughness, running in transition, and defense/rebounding, but they desperately need an elite PG for it to all come together.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1