The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXVII: Football

In the twenty-seventh episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast, deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State football.

Ted Gilmore, a 26-year coaching veteran, was hired by Mel Tucker in 2020 and is in his second season as the tight ends coach at MSU.

He's helped develop numerous NFL players and All-Americans and was named the 2011 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year after mentoring Robert Woods (USC) and Marqise Lee (USC).

Even so, most positions on the current Michigan State roster are up for grabs, and intense competitions are likely to ensue during fall camp, leaving people to wonder what the depth chart will show come kickoff.

The Spartans have a few returning tight ends, including Tyler Hunt, Trenton Gillison, and Adam Berghorst. But they also added Kameron Allen, a freshman, and Maliq Carr, a transfer from Purdue who is now listed as a TE on the 2021 preseason roster.

