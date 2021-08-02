The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXVIII: Basketball

In the twenty-eighth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast, deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

As rosters across the country have finally settled into place over the past month, MSU's outlook for 2021 isn't riddled with predicted success.

The Spartans have appeared near the bottom of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top-25 rankings for weeks on end, but in the latest update, Michigan State is listed in the "next in line" category, meaning MSU is just outside of the 25 best teams in the nation.

The result is due to changes elsewhere in college basketball, but the fact remains, Michigan State isn't considered a top team by ESPN at this time.

Coach Tom Izzo led the Spartans to a 15-13 record last year, lost multiple players to the transfer portal, including Rocket Watts, and brought in a trio of talented freshmen alongside former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker.

