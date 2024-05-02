Gophers add New Mexico State's Femi Odukale from transfer portal
New Mexico State transfer guard/forward Femi Odukale committed to Minnesota Wednesday, after visiting the program earlier this week.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds he averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season for the Aggies in 28.7 minutes per game.
Last season was his first in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after playing one year in Seton Hall and beginning his college career with two season at Pittsburgh. He will have one year of eligibility left with the Gophers.
After adding Macalester transfer shooting guard Caleb Williams earlier today from the transfer portal, Odukale has a chance to replace star freshman Cam Christie who is likely off to the NBA Draft at the two or three starting spot for Ben Johnson and the Gophers.
Minnesota now has three open scholarships to work with, as they continue to look for players in the transfer portal.