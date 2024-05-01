'Ready to do some dirty work': Caleb Williams commits to Minnesota
It's been said before and we'll say it again: The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.
That's precisely the situation unfolding Wednesday as Gophers star freshman guard Cam Christie has reportedly entered the portal while Minnesota has received a commitment from Division III star Caleb Williams.
"Locked in and ready to work. Thank you to everyone who believed. Ready to do some dirty work," Williams tweeted.
Williams, a junior last season, has one year of eligibility remaining. He’s been with the Division III Macalester Scots for the last four seasons and averaged 20 points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He shot 44% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
Williams scored 41 points against the Gophers in an exhibition game. He also had a 51-point game on 20-of-28 shooting against Concordia-Moorhead on Jan. 24.
Williams immediately projects as the starting point guard and should slot in next to Mike Mitchell as the two guard. The other projected starters are returning leading scorer Dawson Garcia and transfer big man Frank Mitchell. The fifth starter is up in the air.