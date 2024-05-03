Gophers lose out on in-state recruit to Wisconsin
Monticello, Minnesota QB/DB Luke Emmerich verbally committed to Wisconsin Friday, according to 247sports' Allen Trieu.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Emmerich is ranked as the No. 7 player in Minnesota according to 247sports. The Gophers officially offered him a scholarship Wednesday after he un-officially visited the school over the weekend.
He has quickly risen up the recruiting rankings with top offers from powerhouse Big Ten programs, such as USC, Washington, Michigan State and Nebraska. The Badgers offered him five days earlier on April 24 and have now landed a verbal commitment.
With verbal commitments from LB Emmanuel Karmo and WR Cameron Begalle, Minnesota has two of the top six players staying home, but Emmerich now joins Edina's Meyer Swinney (California) as the second player in the top 10 to commit elsewhere.