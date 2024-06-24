Former Gophers All-American Matt Wilkinson qualifies for Paris Olympics
Former Gophers track & field and cross country star Matt Wilkinson qualified for the 3000m steeplechase event at the Paris Olympics after an impressive time of 8:23.00 at the Olympic Trials on Sunday.
"Am I dreaming? Somebody wake me up because I can't believe it. This is unreal," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson, a native of Greenwood, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2023 after a historic collegiate career. He began his journey at Carleton College where he was a two-time NCAA Division III champion in steeplechase and 5k.
He came to the Gophers in 2021 where he competed in cross country, and then in 2022 and 2023 he competed in outdoor track & field. He finished his career as a First-Team All-American in 2022 and two-time Big Ten champion in 2023.
Fast forward to Sunday at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, he earned a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, finishing second in the event with a time of 8.23:00.