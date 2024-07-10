Former Gophers guard Payton Willis joins top-level Spanish team
Former Gophers men’s basketball guard Payton Willis has joined La Laguna Tenerife of the Liga ACB, Spain’s top-level basketball league.
Willis, 26, was most recently with Estra Pistoia Basket in Italy, where he averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range. The upcoming season will be Willis’ third in European basketball, having previously played one season with Sporting Lisbon.
Willis also had previous stints with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Summer League and with Hapoel Gilboa Galil in Israel's top-level basketball league.
Willis played two nonconsecutive seasons for the Gophers in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Willis played 27 games, including 25 starts, in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season and averaged 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38% from the field and 36% from 3.
After a year at the College of Charleston, Willis returned to the U in 2021-22 and played 29 games — 28 starts — averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. Prior to the U, Willis spent two seasons at Vanderbilt.
Willis will now join a La Laguna Tenerife team coming off a sixth-place finish in 2023-24.