Former Gophers track star Matt Wilkinson nearly records personal best at Olympics

Matt Wilkinson 🇺🇸 makes his Olympic debut in the men's 3k steeplechase, but won't make it to the final.



He finished sixth in the second section of the first round in 8:16.39, just a spot outside of qualifying for the final.



In that heat, Mohamed Tindouft 🇲🇦 threw down a PR… pic.twitter.com/NNgQpUSi7W