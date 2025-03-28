2025 signee Jacob Ross asks for release from Gophers, reopening recruitment
- The 6-foot-5 guard/forward committed to the Gophers in October.
- Parker Jefferson and Kai Shinholster are the two remaining signees in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.
Jacob Ross, one of three signees the Minnesota Gophers had in their 2025 men's basketball recruiting class, has reportedly asked for a release from the University of Minnesota and plans to reopen his recruitment.
Ross, who attends SoCal Academy, is making the decision in the wake of Ben Johnson being fired and the Gophers hiring Niko Medved as the new head coach. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward committed to Minnesota last October, choosing the Gophers over offers from Kansas State, VCU, Old Dominion and others.
Ross's departure leaves 6-foot-10 forward Parker Jefferon and Philadelphia-area wing Kai Shinholster as the two remaining signees in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.
Nationally, Ross is ranked 187th overall, according to 247Sports.
“I would describe my game as a Swiss Army knife," Ross told On3 in October. "Someone who’s going to be a dog and someone who’s going to do who it takes to win."
His older brother, Jayden, averaged 11 minute off the bench at UConn this season.