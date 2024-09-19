All Gophers

A look at Gophers men's basketball's 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

The Gophers will play Wisconsin in the final home game of the season on March 5.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) goes to the basket against Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the second half of Second Round of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Thursday, March 14, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gophers men's basketball team's Big Ten schedule was released Thursday, featuring its first games against new Big Ten teams Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington and Oregon.

Minnesota begins conference play when it hosts Michigan State on Dec. 4 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Spartans are one of three teams the Gophers will play twice (Jan. 28) as part of the new expanded Big Ten, with Wisconsin (Jan. 10 and March 5) and Penn State (Feb. 4 and Feb. 22) being the other two teams that Minnesota will play twice.

The Gophers will host Oregon (Jan. 25) and Washington (Feb. 1), while they will travel out to Los Angeles to take on Southern Cal and UCLA in back-to-back games on Feb. 15 and 18.

The Gophers close out their conference schedule at Rutgers on March 9.

Full Big Ten Schedule

  • Dec. 4 vs. Michigan State
  • Dec. 9 @ Indiana
  • Jan. 2 vs. Purdue
  • Jan. 6 vs. Ohio State
  • Jan. 10 @ Wisconsin
  • Jan. 13 @ Maryland
  • Jan. 16 vs. Michigan
  • Jan. 21 @ Iowa
  • Jan. 25 vs. Oregon
  • Jan. 28 @ Michigan State
  • Feb. 1 vs. Washington
  • Feb. 4 @ Penn State
  • Feb. 8 vs. Illinois
  • Feb. 15 @ USC
  • Feb. 18 @ UCLA
  • Feb. 22 vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 25 vs. Northwestern
  • March 1 @ Nebraska
  • March 5 vs. Wisconsin
  • March 9 @ Rutgers

The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held from March 12-16 in Indianapolis.

Minnesota open its season on Oct. 19, when it hosts Bemidji State for an exhibition at Williams Arena.

Published
