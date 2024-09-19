A look at Gophers men's basketball's 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
The Gophers men's basketball team's Big Ten schedule was released Thursday, featuring its first games against new Big Ten teams Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington and Oregon.
Minnesota begins conference play when it hosts Michigan State on Dec. 4 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Spartans are one of three teams the Gophers will play twice (Jan. 28) as part of the new expanded Big Ten, with Wisconsin (Jan. 10 and March 5) and Penn State (Feb. 4 and Feb. 22) being the other two teams that Minnesota will play twice.
The Gophers will host Oregon (Jan. 25) and Washington (Feb. 1), while they will travel out to Los Angeles to take on Southern Cal and UCLA in back-to-back games on Feb. 15 and 18.
The Gophers close out their conference schedule at Rutgers on March 9.
Full Big Ten Schedule
- Dec. 4 vs. Michigan State
- Dec. 9 @ Indiana
- Jan. 2 vs. Purdue
- Jan. 6 vs. Ohio State
- Jan. 10 @ Wisconsin
- Jan. 13 @ Maryland
- Jan. 16 vs. Michigan
- Jan. 21 @ Iowa
- Jan. 25 vs. Oregon
- Jan. 28 @ Michigan State
- Feb. 1 vs. Washington
- Feb. 4 @ Penn State
- Feb. 8 vs. Illinois
- Feb. 15 @ USC
- Feb. 18 @ UCLA
- Feb. 22 vs. Penn State
- Feb. 25 vs. Northwestern
- March 1 @ Nebraska
- March 5 vs. Wisconsin
- March 9 @ Rutgers
The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held from March 12-16 in Indianapolis.
Minnesota open its season on Oct. 19, when it hosts Bemidji State for an exhibition at Williams Arena.