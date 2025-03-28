Amaya Battle scores 35 points as Gophers beat Gonzaga in OT of WBIT quarterfinal
Amaya Battle capped a dominant performance for the Gophers women's basketball team from the free-throw line.
Battle's free throws in overtime helped the second-seeded Gophers close out an 82-77 overtime victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga in a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) quarterfinal Thursday night in Minneapolis. With the victory, the Gophers advance to the WBIT semifinals, where they'll face third-seeded Florida Monday in Indianapolis.
Yvonne Ejim answered a jumper from Grace Grocholski with one of her own to cut Gonzaga's deficit to 75-74 with under two minutes to play in overtime. Battle drove to the rim and drew a foul, making both free throws to push it back to a three-point edge. She made another pair of free throws with 27 seconds remaining that gave the Gophers a 79-75 advantage.
Battle finished with game highs in points (35) and assists (10) and also pulled down five boards in a terrific performance.
Ejim led Gonzaga with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
The Gophers forced overtime despite facing a six-point deficit with under four minutes to play. They actually even turned that deficit into a three-point edge in the span of 2 minutes, 7 seconds. Tori McKinney got the run starter with a 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining, and Battle knotted up the game just over a minute later. Grocholski hit a go-ahead 3 with 1:14 to go.
Allie Turner's 3 for Gonzaga with 41 seconds remaining knotted it up for at 70-70, the score heading to overtime.
Grocholski finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
McKinney had 19 points and five boards before fouling out in overtime.
After an incredible comeback effort and an incredible effort from Battle, the Gophers advance to the WBIT's Final Four to take on Florida. Monday's game will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff time is still to be determined.