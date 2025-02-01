Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy blasts Gophers after loss to Washington
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy picked the Gophers men's basketball team as a five-point favorite for Saturday afternoon's game against Washington, a decision he would soon come to regret. The Gophers lost 71-68 at The Barn.
Portnoy posted a video Saturday morning on social media where he picked a three-team parlay that included the Gophers covering the five points against Washington, No. 3 Iowa State covering as a 15-point favorite over Kansas State and South Carolina covering as a five-point underdog against No. 13 Texas A&M. South Carolina-Texas A&M hadn't started at the time of publication, but Portnoy started the day 0-2 with the U loss and the Cyclones getting blown out.
Minnesota-Washington was the first game of the day, and Portnoy quickly took back to social media to blast the Gophers. It was likely a little bit personal as Minnesota upset Portnoy's alma mater, Michigan, back on Jan. 16.
"Minnesota sucks. Loser," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Portnoy even took a shot at Dawson Garcia, who had a game-high 28 points, four rebounds and four assists, but also had three turnovers, two of which came in the final two minutes. He missed two free throws in the final seconds, too.
Perhaps Portnoy will know better than to bet on a team from Minnesota after this.