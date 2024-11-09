Big nights from Amaya Battle, Mara Braun lead Gophers past Vermont
The Gophers dynamic backcourt of Amaya Battle and Mara Braun showcased how special they can be on Friday night. They combined for 42 points, which led to a dominant 74-52 over Vermont and now a 2-0 record on the young season.
Minnesota saw a massive step up in competition when it welcomed Vermont to Williams Arena. The Catamounts knocked off SEC foe Missouri to open their season and they proved to be a tougher challenge for the Gophers than their season opener against Central Connecticut State.
Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit rolled out the same starting lineup, but it took the Gophers a little bit longer to get going. Vermont got up by as many as nine in the first half, but Minnesota closed strong on a 12-2 run and carried a 29-28 lead into halftime.
The Catamounts shot an efficient 42.9% from the field in the first half, while the Gophers struggled to find consistent success, shooting 15.4% from beyond the arc and 38.2% from the field. Battle led all scorers with 10 points.
The three pointers began to fall for Minnesota in the second half, which led to a huge third quarter. Mara Braun and Battle exploded for 19 combined points and the Gophers went 4-7 from long range and out-scored Vermont 29-13 and jumped out a comanding 58-41 lead.
Minnesota's backcourt carried them throughout the fourth quarter, as they coasted to a 74-52 win. Battle and Braun each had 21 points on the same 8-14 shooting from the field, while Braun added eight steals, something a Gophers player hadn't done since 1994. When both players are healthy, they can be one of the best duos in the entire Big Ten and they showed that tonight.
The Gophers will have another test against a team from the America East conference when they welcome UMass Lowell to the Barn on Tuesday, Nov. 12. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on BTN+.