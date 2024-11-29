All Gophers

Caleb Williams, Mike Mitchell Jr. remain questionable for Minnesota-Wake Forest

Gophers men's basketball remains banged up.

Nov 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (2) controls the ball as Omaha Mavericks guard Tony Osburn (32) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers will play their second and final game of the ESPN Events Invitational today against Wake Forest. Veteran guards Mike Mitchell Jr. and Caleb Williams remain questionable according to the pregame availability report.

Mitchell Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on Nov. 9 against Omaha and he's been out of the lineup ever since. Last season, he was third on the team with 10.2 points per game. In his two games this season, he has averaged 6.5 points per game.

Williams transferred to the Gophers from local Division III Macalester in the offseason. He's reportedly been dealing with a bad case of mononucleosis and he has yet to make his season debut.

Minnesota will tip off against Wake Forest at 12 p.m. CT on Friday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

