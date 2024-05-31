Cam Christie projected as 32nd pick in latest mock draft
Earlier this week, former Gophers star Cam Christie announced that he will be staying in the 2024 NBA Draft, and ESPN projects him to be the No. 32 pick in their latest mock draft.
Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 40/38/79 shooting splits in his lone season with Minnesota, en route to All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors.
Most mock drafts have Christie slotted near the top of the second round, but No. 32 to the Utah Jazz is one of the highest projections he has received in the pre-draft process. If he were to find himself selected at that spot, it would be the highest Minnesota player drafted since Kris Humphries was a first-round pick in 2004.
It would also be a higher spot than his brother, Max Christie, was selected in 2022 when the Lakers drafted him 35th overall.
We are rapidly approaching the June 26 draft, but Christie still has time to show what he can do in private workouts. The draft class as a whole is viewed to be very questionable, so there will be a wide range of outcomes possible for Christie.