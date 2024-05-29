Cam Christie will remain in 2024 NBA Draft, forgoing college eligibility
Star Gophers freshman Cam Christie officially announced that he will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility.
It was a shock to most when Christie opted to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal on May 1. But, the plan was to weigh all of his options when he declared for the draft, while maintaining his elgibility on April 12.
He has been viewed as a first-round prospect by some, but an early second-round prospect according to most sources. If selected he would become the first Minnesota player drafted since Daniel Oturu in 2020 – and he could become the first Gopher taken in the first round since Kris Humphries in 2004.
As for the Gophers' 2024-25 outlook, they still have one open scholarship remaining. There is no official word if they plan to use that and look for another player in the portal, but Christie's official departure opens the door for players like Femi Odukale or Kadyn Betts to have a big role next season.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.