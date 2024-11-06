Complete Gophers Women’s Basketball Schedule: TV, Scores & Game Updates for 2024-25
Gophers women's basketball's 2024-25 season is officially underway and second-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit looks to have a team that can make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Star guard Mara Braun is one of the best players in the conference and she leads a team flooded with local talent.
Nov. 4: Central Connecticut State
Minnesota opened the season with a dominant 41-point victory. Talented transfers Annika Stewart and Taylor Woodson combined to score 28 points, while Braun led the Gophers with 17.
Nov. 8 vs. Vermont: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 12 vs. UMass-Lowell: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 16 vs. Oregon State (Briann January Classic): 2 p.m. (n/a)
Nov. 17 vs. SMU (Briann January Classic): 1 p.m. (n/a)
Nov. 20 vs. Eastern Illinois: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 24 vs. Montana: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 29 vs. Houston (Big Easy Classic): 1:15 p.m. (n/a)
Nov. 30 vs. Louisiana (Big Easy Classic): 11 a.m.
Dec. 3 vs. North Florida: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Dec. 8 at Nebraska: 1 p.m. (BTN)
Dec. 11 vs. Jackson State: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Dec. 20 vs. Prairie View A&M: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Dec. 28 vs. Penn State: 3 p.m. (BTN)
Dec. 31 at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 5 vs. Illinois: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 8 vs. Rutgers: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 14 at Maryland: 6 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 19 at Northwestern: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 22 vs. Michigan: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 26 vs. Wisconsin: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 30 at Southern Cal: 9 p.m. (Peacock)
Feb. 2 at UCLA: 2 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 6 vs. Iowa: 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 9 vs. Indiana: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 13 at Ohio State: 6:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Feb. 16 vs. Oregon: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 19 at Purdue: 6 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 26 vs. Washington: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
March 1 at Michigan State: 1 p.m. (BTN+)
