Dawson Garcia among 15 Big Ten players in ESPN's top 100 college hoopers list
Dawson Garcia was ranked 59th in On3's list of the 125 best players in men's college basketball for the 2024-25 season and he's 10 spots higher at No. 49 in ESPN's top-100 players entering the season.
That's great for Garcia, who has established himself as an All-Big Ten player who should be among the conference leaders in scoring this season. But how many Big Ten players are in ESPN's top 100? There were 21 Big Ten players in On3's ranking of 125 players. Let's go through it...
Rank. Player
Team
9. Ace Bailey
Rutgers
12. Dylan Harper
Rutgers
18. Braden Smith
Purdue
19. Oumar Ballo
Indiana
30. Great Osobor
Washington
44. Malik Reneau
Indiana
45. Vladislav Goldin
Michigan
47. Payton Sandfort
Iowa
49. Dawson Garcia
Minnesota
54. Ace Baldwin
Penn State
55. Jackson Shelstad
Oregon
61. Derik Queen
Maryland
62. Myles Rice
Indiana
85. Bruce Thornton
Ohio State
90. Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois
That's 15 Big Ten players in the top 100 from ESPN. Based on the rankings, Garcia is the ninth-best player in the conference.
Bailey is the best player in the Big Ten per ESPN while he's ranked 40th by On3. Harper, the other five-star freshman at Rutgers, is ranked 15th by On3 and and 12th by ESPN.