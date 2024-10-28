All Gophers

Dawson Garcia among 15 Big Ten players in ESPN's top 100 college hoopers list

Garcia appears to be a consensus choice as one of the best players in the country.

Joe Nelson

Butler Bulldogs guard Posh Alexander, left, defends Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the first half of an NCAA/NIT game, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.
Butler Bulldogs guard Posh Alexander, left, defends Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the first half of an NCAA/NIT game, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dawson Garcia was ranked 59th in On3's list of the 125 best players in men's college basketball for the 2024-25 season and he's 10 spots higher at No. 49 in ESPN's top-100 players entering the season.

That's great for Garcia, who has established himself as an All-Big Ten player who should be among the conference leaders in scoring this season. But how many Big Ten players are in ESPN's top 100? There were 21 Big Ten players in On3's ranking of 125 players. Let's go through it...

Rank. Player

Team

9. Ace Bailey

Rutgers

12. Dylan Harper

Rutgers

18. Braden Smith

Purdue

19. Oumar Ballo

Indiana

30. Great Osobor

Washington

44. Malik Reneau

Indiana

45. Vladislav Goldin

Michigan

47. Payton Sandfort

Iowa

49. Dawson Garcia

Minnesota

54. Ace Baldwin

Penn State

55. Jackson Shelstad

Oregon

61. Derik Queen

Maryland

62. Myles Rice

Indiana

85. Bruce Thornton

Ohio State

90. Kasparas Jakucionis

Illinois

That's 15 Big Ten players in the top 100 from ESPN. Based on the rankings, Garcia is the ninth-best player in the conference.

Bailey is the best player in the Big Ten per ESPN while he's ranked 40th by On3. Harper, the other five-star freshman at Rutgers, is ranked 15th by On3 and and 12th by ESPN.

