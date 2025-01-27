Dawson Garcia named Big Ten Player of the Week after standout performance

BREAKING: #Gophers star forward Dawson Garica (@Dawson23lee) has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.



He averaged 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in Minnesota's wins over Iowa and Oregon. Well deserved. https://t.co/jcFPUmlrIC pic.twitter.com/nLf44rl0P9