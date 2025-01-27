Dawson Garcia named Big Ten Player of the Week after standout performance
It's Garcia's second time winning the award, but first this season.
Dawson Garcia has been named Big Ten Player of the Week for his performance in Minnesota's upset wins over Iowa and Michigan. It's his second time winning the award and first time this season.
Garcia has taken his play up a notch, averaging 26 points, 8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during Minnesota's current three-game win streak. He's been incredibly efficient, shooting 52.6% from the field, 38.8% from three and 85.7% from the free throw line.
He has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, which is the longest streak in program history since Amir Coffey did it in 2019. Garcia and Minnesota will get another opportunity on another big stage Tuesday night on the road against No. 7 Michigan State.
