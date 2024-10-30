Dawson Garcia named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Gophers star forward Dawson Garcia has found himself on another preseason watch list, this time it's for the Naismith Award. He is one of 50 players in the country to be recognized.
Awarded annually to the nation's top men's college basketball player, Garcia is one of 10 players from the Big Ten to be recognized on the preseason watch list. He was already named preseason All-Big Ten and this just adds to his resume as one of the best players in the country.
Last season, Garcia averaged a career-high 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 48.6/31.9/80.2 shooting splits. He turned down lucrative NIL opportunities from other top programs and opted to return for another season with his hometown Gophers.
He averaged 13 points per game in the team's two exhibition contests against Bemidji State and Hamline as the new-look Gophers will open the regular season next week against Oral Roberts.