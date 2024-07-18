All Gophers

Days after breaking WNBA record, Gophers great Rachel Banham traded to Chicago

The former Gophers star has found a new home.

Feb 15, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Rachel Banham (1) dribbles in the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer Rachel Banham was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, only days after breaking a WNBA record.

On Sunday, Banham made eight 3-point shots, which is now the most by a reserve player in league history. In 20 games for the Sun this season she averaged 4.9 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 36.5% from behind the arc.

The Sky acquired Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks from the Sun in exchange for second-leading scorer Marina Mabrey and their own 2025 second-round draft pick.

Banham is 31 years old and she's proved to be a valuable 3-point shooter off the bench. She is in her ninth season in the WNBA as she looks ahead to playing with star rookie Angel Reese in Chicago.

