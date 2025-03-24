All Gophers

Ex-Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph enters transfer portal after one year at Cal

Ola-Joseph will be looking for his third school in four years.

Tony Liebert

Jan 8, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) hangs on the net after the dunk against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) hangs on the net after the dunk against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Former Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph is back in the transfer portal after playing the 2024-25 season at Cal. With one year of eligibility remaining, he will be looking for his third school in four years.

Ola-Joseph has been incredibly consistent in his college career, averaging between 7.2 and 7.5 points per game for three straight seasons. Last season in Berkley, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game on 45.2/36.5/67.5 shooting splits.

He began his high school career at Osseo High School before playing his senior year at AZ Compass Prep. He did hold an offer from new Gophers head coach Niko Medved's Colorado State Rams coming out of high school, so I wouldn't completely rule out a return to Minnesota.

