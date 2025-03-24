Ex-Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph enters transfer portal after one year at Cal
Former Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph is back in the transfer portal after playing the 2024-25 season at Cal. With one year of eligibility remaining, he will be looking for his third school in four years.
Ola-Joseph has been incredibly consistent in his college career, averaging between 7.2 and 7.5 points per game for three straight seasons. Last season in Berkley, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game on 45.2/36.5/67.5 shooting splits.
He began his high school career at Osseo High School before playing his senior year at AZ Compass Prep. He did hold an offer from new Gophers head coach Niko Medved's Colorado State Rams coming out of high school, so I wouldn't completely rule out a return to Minnesota.
