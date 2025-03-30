Ex-Gophers forward Kadyn Betts commits to Montana
Gophers forward, Kadyn Betts, entered the transfer portal on March 19, and it took him less than two weeks to find a new home and commit to Montana.
Betts joins Frank Mitchell (St. Bonaventure) and Brennan Rigsby (Radford) as the third former Gophers player to find a new home in the transfer portal this offseason. Tyler Cochran is the only other Gophers scholarship player currently in the portal.
Betts was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2022, and he chose Minnesota over top offers from Nebraska, Colorado State and Wyoming. He was never able to find his footing with the Gophers, but he will now bring two years of eligibility and some intriguing potential to the Big Sky Conference.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 25-10 season with a Big Sky Conference tournament title and a NCAA Tournament appearence. Betts will look to find his full potential in Missoula, Monatana next season.