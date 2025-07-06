Ex-Gophers star Daniel Oturu reportedly signs deal with Israeli club
Oturu is expected to be one of the highest-paid centers in the EuroLeague next season.
Former Gophers big man Daniel Oturu has agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $2 million per season with Israeli EuroLeague club Hapoel Tel Aviv, according to BasketNews Insider Donatas Urbonas.
Oturu has been playing in Turkey for the past two seasons. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season for Anadolu Efes Istanbul on 68.6% shooting from the field. He's still only 25 years old, so he immediately became an intriguing target on the free agent market his offseason.
Oturu's new deal is expected to make him one of the highest-paid centers in the EuroLeague, according to Urbonas. He'll join former BYU star Elijah Bryant as Hapoel Tel Aviv looks to make a push in Ligat HaAl and in the EuroLeague.
