Former Gopher Cam Christie reportedly inks $7.9M deal with Clippers
Former Gophers guard Cam Christie has reportedly signed his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. According to USA Today’s Michael Scotto, the deal will pay the young guard $7.9 million over four years.
Christie was selected with the 46th overall pick in the draft by Los Angeles. He became the first Gophers player to be selected in the draft since 2020, when Daniel Oturu was taken in the second round by the Timberwolves.
He played just one year for the Gophers, averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. During his lone season in Minnesota, Christie quickly worked his way into the starting lineup, starting 26 of 33 games last season.
Christie demonstrated NBA-level skill throughout his freshman season and at 18-years-old, he has the potential and upside teams covet. Leading up to the draft, Christie’s name popped up as a potential first-round selection after strong workouts with several teams.