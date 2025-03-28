All Gophers

Former Gophers guard Brennan Rigsby transferring to Radford

Rigsby played in 29 games during his lone season at Minnesota.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota guard Brennan Rigsby celebrates a made basket in the first half against Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 12, 2025.
Minnesota guard Brennan Rigsby celebrates a made basket in the first half against Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 12, 2025. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Former Gophers men's basketball guard Brennan Rigsby is transferring to Radford to his fifth and final season of college basketball, he announced on social media Friday. Rigsby entered the transfer portal after coach Ben Johnson was fired.

Rigsby transferred to Minnesota last offseason and spent one season at the U after two previous years at Oregon. He played in 29 games, including 10 starts, and averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game this season.

Rigsby has a fifth year of eligibility because of new NCAA rules allowing players who transferred from junior colleges an additional year of eligibility under certain conditions (Rigsby started his college career at Northwest Florida State).

Radford, a member of the Big South Conference, had a 20-13 record last season, including a 9-7 mark in conference play.

