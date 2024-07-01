Former Gophers Jamison Battle, Ta'Lon Cooper to play in NBA Summer League
Jamsion Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper transfered away from the Gophers' program last offseason, and now they're both looking to make waves at the next level as they have signed deals to play in the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas this month.
In one season at Ohio State, Battle averaged 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 43.3% from 3-point range. ESPN had him listed in its top-100 prospects heading into last week's NBA draft, but he went undrafted. According to multiple reports he has signed a Summer League deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Cooper transferred to South Carolina and had an impressive season with the Gamecocks, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists on a tournament team. After going undrafted, he will be joining the Orlando Magic for the Summer League.
When both players transferred last offseason, they were looking for a path to the NBA. Despite not signing fully guaranteed deals, they will have a chance to earn a spot on a roster this summer.