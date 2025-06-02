All Gophers

Gophers add sharpshooter North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson

Tyson was one of the top three-point shooters in the country at Belmont in 2023-24. He played a limited role at North Carolina last season.

Joe Nelson

Mar 17, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cade Tyson (5) shoots the ball during the First Four Practice at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Cade Tyson has committed to the University of Minnesota, and in doing so he gives the Gophers a potentially elite three-point shooting wing to round out the first roster under new head coach Niko Medved.

Tyson, listed at 6-foot-7, was one of the most intriguing players in last year's transfer portal after he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds on 49.3% shooting overall, including 46.5% shooting from 3 in 2023-24 at Belmont.

Outside of a 23-point explosion against LaSalle, Tyson averaged just 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game last season with the Tar Heels. He will likely have a significant role in Medved's rotation, though it's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup for a scoring threat coming off the bench.

In April, it was reported that Tyson had received interest from a long list of programs, including Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State and BYU, among others.

