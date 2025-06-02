Gophers add sharpshooter North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson
Cade Tyson has committed to the University of Minnesota, and in doing so he gives the Gophers a potentially elite three-point shooting wing to round out the first roster under new head coach Niko Medved.
Tyson, listed at 6-foot-7, was one of the most intriguing players in last year's transfer portal after he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds on 49.3% shooting overall, including 46.5% shooting from 3 in 2023-24 at Belmont.
Outside of a 23-point explosion against LaSalle, Tyson averaged just 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game last season with the Tar Heels. He will likely have a significant role in Medved's rotation, though it's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup for a scoring threat coming off the bench.
In April, it was reported that Tyson had received interest from a long list of programs, including Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State and BYU, among others.