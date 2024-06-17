Gophers basketball adds two walk-ons to 2024-25 roster
The Minnesota Gophers recently began summer workouts for the 2024-25 season and University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate transfer Lincoln Meister and St. Monica High School guard Max Sheridan were two new faces on the team.
Lincoln Meister, forward
Meister is joining the Gophers for one final season of college basketball. Listed 6-foot-9, he played four seasons at Division II Minnesota-Duluth. Last year was his most productive season, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 33 games off the bench.
As a native of Rochester, Minn., he averaged 22.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior at Rochester John Marshall High School.
Max Sheridan, guard
Hailing from St. Monica High School in California, Sheridan committed to the Gophers in April 2023, but he is finally on campus working with the team. Listed at 6-foot-1, he will have four seasons of college eligibility remaining.