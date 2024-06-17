All Gophers

Gophers basketball adds two walk-ons to 2024-25 roster

Minnesota has added two more players.

Tony Liebert

Minnesota Duluth s Lincoln Meister (40) fouls Black Hills State s Matthew Ragsdale (24) as the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets play the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs during the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men s Elite Eight tournament at Ford Center in Downtown Evansville, Ind., Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2023. Mb Ncaadii8 28
The Minnesota Gophers recently began summer workouts for the 2024-25 season and University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate transfer Lincoln Meister and St. Monica High School guard Max Sheridan were two new faces on the team.

Lincoln Meister, forward

Meister is joining the Gophers for one final season of college basketball. Listed 6-foot-9, he played four seasons at Division II Minnesota-Duluth. Last year was his most productive season, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 33 games off the bench.

As a native of Rochester, Minn., he averaged 22.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior at Rochester John Marshall High School.

Max Sheridan, guard

Hailing from St. Monica High School in California, Sheridan committed to the Gophers in April 2023, but he is finally on campus working with the team. Listed at 6-foot-1, he will have four seasons of college eligibility remaining.

