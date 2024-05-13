Gophers' Cam Christie expected to skip scrimmages at NBA Draft combine
Gophers' standout Cam Christie is not expected to participate in the scrimmage portion of this week's NBA Draft combine, according to NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman.
The league's annual draft combine is taking place this week in Chicago, Illinois. Christie is one of 78 players initially invited to the event.
Like the NFL combine, players are tested athletically and physically, but they also compete in scrimmages against other prospects. Christie is not expected to participate in the scrimmages, something that is relatively common, but still worth noting.
Kyle Boone of CBSSports mentioned Christie as one of three prospects with "the most on the line" at this week's combine, so his decision to skip scrimmaging is interesting.
Christie did officially measure at 6'4.5" (without shoes), 190.4 pounds and has a 6'8" wingspan. These were all measurements that were expected, as he was listed at 6'6" last season at Minnesota.
The event takes place from May 12-19, with testing and measurements taking place earlier in the week followed by scrimmages and interviews and meetings with teams rounding out the week.
If Christie sneaks his way into the first round, he could become the first Minnesota player to hear his name called in round one since 2004 (Kris Humphries).
If Christie removes his name from the draft, he is expected to command big-time attention in the NCAA transfer portal.