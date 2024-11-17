Gophers continue perfect start, use big fourth quarter to put away SMU
The Gophers women's basketball team dominated the fourth quarter on its way to a 65-56 victory over SMU in the Briann January Classic Sunday afternoon in Tempe, Ariz. Minnesota has now opened the season with five straight wins.
The Gophers (5-0) were trailing by two entering the final frame but outscored the Mustangs (2-3) 23-12 over the final quarter of play. Taylor Woodson, who scored a team-high-tying 18 points, made a pair of layups and Mara Braun had one, too, as Minnesota opened the fourth on a 6-0 run. Annika Stewart also scored 18. Braun finished with 13 points.
The Gophers were dominant on the offensive glass with 21 offensive boards, with Grace Grocholski grabbing seven of those. The effort resulted in 22 second-chance points for Minnesota. Minnesota won the rebounding battle 46-42.
Grocholski had 13 boards overall. Nya Robertson led the Mustangs with 28 points.
The two teams were evenly matched for much of the night. It was an 11-11 draw after one quarter of play and the Gopheres took just a three-point lead into the halftime break. SMU won the third quarter by five before the Gophers took control once and for all in the final frame.
Minnesota returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Eastern Illinois for a 7 p.m. tipoff at The Barn.