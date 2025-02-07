Gophers' Dawson Garcia named finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award
Gophers star Dawson Garcia was one of 10 players named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday, which is awarded to the nation's top center.
Garcia is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, which ranks 14th-best in the entire country. Stanford's Maxime Raynaud is the only center nominated for the award, who has averaged more. Garcia is also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 51.0/37.4/75.2 shooting splits.
The Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five in March, and then later in the month, the five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and Hall of Fame’s selection committees.
A player from the Big Ten conference has won the award every year since 2019 except for one. Garcia is joined by Oregon's Nate Bittle and Maryland's Derik Queen as the only three players representing the conference.
The Gophers' 12-11 record is likely the largest thing holding back Garcia from winning the award, but he has proven to be one of the best big men in college basketball this season.