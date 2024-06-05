Gophers extend offer to four-star center Tommy Ahneman
Tommy Ahneman, a four-star center from West Fargo, N.D., said Wednesday on social media that the Gophers men's basketball team has extended him a scholarship offer following an unofficial visit.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound Ahneman is the top-ranked recruit in North Dakota's 2025 class and the No. 9-ranked center nationally, according to recruiting service On3, which also tabs him as the No. 49 overall recruit in the nation. Ahneman was the North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023.
Ahneman averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists per game for Sheyenne High School this season, leading the team to a Class 2A title while winning tournament MVP.
Ahneman also fields offers from Wisconsin, Weber State, Penn State, Old Dominion, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Iowa, Furman and DePaul, according to 247Sports.