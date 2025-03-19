All Gophers

Gophers forward Kadyn Betts enters transfer portal

Betts is the second player to enter the portal since Ben Johnson's firing.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts shoots as Morgan State forward Trent Edwards defends during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Dec. 29, 2024.
Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts shoots as Morgan State forward Trent Edwards defends during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Dec. 29, 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Gophers men's basketball forward Kadyn Betts has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed on social media Wednesday.

Betts is the second Gophers player to enter the transfer portal — joining Tyler Cochran — since coach Ben Johnson was fired. Betts spent three seasons at the U, playing in 30 games over the past two seasons after taking a redshirt year in 2022-23. In 22 games this season, Betts averaged 1.4 points and 0.5 rebounds in 4.8 minutes per game. While he wasn't a key piece of the rotation, Betts did receive Minnesota's Sportsmanship Award for the Big Ten.

It will remain to be seen if more dominos fall following Johnson's firing. The Gophers essentially had to start fresh with their roster when Johnson was hired following the firing of Richard Pitino. Time will tell if that's the case once again.

