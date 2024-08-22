Gophers hoops set to face Wichita State on Thanksgiving morning
The first-round matchups of the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational are set and the Gophers men's basketball team will face Wichita State on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m CT.
It had been confirmed for a few weeks that Minnesota will be heading to Orlando this fall for a non-conference tournament, but the matchups were not set until now. The Gophers will officially tip things off on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. CT against Wichita State and then face the winner or loser of Florida and Wake Forest the following day.
The Gophers' non-conference scheduling has been criticized under head coach Ben Johnson, but this tournament will give them two opportunities for resume-building wins for the NCAA Tournament against some talented basketball programs.
Wichita State finished 15-19 in its first season under new head coach Paul Mills, but the Shockers — who were a mid-major powerhouse under Gregg Marshall in the 2010s — are expected to be better in 2024-25. They should be a solid test for the U before Big Ten play gets underway.