Gophers land commitment from 4-star 2026 Minnesota star Tori Oehrlein

BREAKING: 2026 Crosby-Ironton (MN) 4⭐️ guard Tori Oehrlein (@OehrleinTori) verbally committed to the #Gophers tonight.



She is 43rd-ranked junior in the country by ESPN. Averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, leading Crosby-Ironton to 4th place in the 2A… pic.twitter.com/4SEFZ5nzNM