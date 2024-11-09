Gophers land commitment from 4-star 2026 Minnesota star Tori Oehrlein
Gophers women's basketball has tipped off its 2024-25 regular season, but the Gophers got some good recruiting news in the middle of their second game against Vermont. 2026 four-star Crosby-Ironton guard Tori Oehrlein verbally committed to her home-state school Minnesota on Friday.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Oehrlein averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season, leading Crosby-Ironton to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament. She is 43rd-ranked junior in the country, according to ESPN.
Oehrlein released her top-six schools in August, which included Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Utah and Virginia Tech alongside the Gophers. She now follows Makena Christian and Zoey Bershers as Minnesota's third verbal commitment in the class of 2026.