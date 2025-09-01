All Gophers

Gophers land top-50 recruit Natalie Kussow, adding to stacked 2026 class

Kussow joins Tori Oehrlein to give Minnesota two of the best recruits in the country.

Joe Nelson

Arrowhead's Natalie Kussow (22) works to get past Muskego's Rachel Agg (21) in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game on March 14, 2025, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. Muskego won the game, 56-44.
Arrowhead's Natalie Kussow (22) works to get past Muskego's Rachel Agg (21) in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game on March 14, 2025, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. Muskego won the game, 56-44. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2026 recruiting class for the Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team was already strong with top-100 commit Tori Oehrlein, but it's even stronger now with the commitment from fellow top-100 prospect Natalie Kussow.

"I’m incredibly excited and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way!" Kussow announced.

Kussow, from Hartland, Wisconsin, is the reigning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 26.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game at Arrowhead High School.

The 5-foot-10 guard is ranked No. 47 nationally by ESPN, making her the top recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class — just ahead of Oehrlein, who is ranked 62nd in the nation by ESPN. Both are four-star recruits.

Kussow is ranked No. 26 in the nation by recruiting service 247Sports. Oehrlein is ranked 36th nationally by 247Sports.

