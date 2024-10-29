Gophers' Mara Braun named to watch list for national award
Minnesota Gophers star guard Mara Braun was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award watch list on Tuesday. Awarded annually to the college basketball's top shooting guard, she was one of 20 players on the list.
Braun dealt with injuries for a large portion of last season, but she averaged 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 38.4/36.4/92.2 shooting splits. She had nine games with 20 or more points.
She was one of three players from the Big Ten to be recognized on the award's watch list, alongside Genesis Bryant of Illinois and Shyanne Sellers of Maryland. Other notable players include Juju Watkins from USC, Hailey Van Lith from TCU and Flau'jae Johnson from LSU.
Minnesota will begin its 2024-25 regular season Nov. 4 at Williams Arena against Central Connecticut State.