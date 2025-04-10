Gophers men's basketball commits to play in Acrisure Series this fall
The first piece of the Gophers men's basketball schedule in 2025-26 under new coach Niko Medved has fallen into place.
The Gophers will be competing in the Acrisure Series, which takes place in Palm Desert, Calif., from Nov. 25-28, the U announced on Thursday. The Acrisure Series is a multi-team event that's in its third year of existence. The field for the event featured 21 teams last season, an increase from the inaugural series, and it's expected to field more teams this year.
Minnesota is among 11 programs already committed to the event. In addition to the Gophers, Cal Baptist, San Diego, Nevada, Loyola-Chicago, Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Washington, Santa Clara, San Jose State and Utah will be among the event field, and six additional programs are expected to be confirmed soon. The field, specific tournament format, such as matchups, and dates, times and television information are not yet available and will be announced at a later date.