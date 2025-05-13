Gophers men's basketball hosting Wis.-Green Bay as part of nonconference schedule
The Gophers men's basketball team will host Wis.-Green Bay as part of its nonconference schedule this fall, a source confirmed to Bring Me The News. It'll be the sixth matchup between the two programs, the most recent coming in 2021.
The game is expected to take place on Nov. 15 at The Barn. The Gophers' nonconference schedule is beginning to take shape; they're also committed to play in the Acrisure Series, a multi-team event, from Nov. 25-28 in Palm Desert, Calif. The U also knows its Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 season, though the conference schedule is still yet to be revealed.
The Gophers are 3-2 all time against the Phoenix, including back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021. Minnesota won the most recent matchup 72-56 on Dec. 22, 2021. Green Bay is coming off a rough season in which it went 4-28 and only 2-18 in the Horizon League. On the Phoenix's schedule last season was the only other Division I team in town, St. Thomas, and the Tommies came away with a 90-76 win on Nov. 8. Green Bay lost to its lone Big Ten opponent, Ohio State, last season.
The Gophers will be looking to get off to a strong start to their new-look era while the Phoenix will be looking to bounce back and improve upon a rough 2024-25 season when the two teams take the court at Williams Arena this November.