Gophers' Mike Mitchell Jr. exits in second half against Omaha
Mitchell couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the court.
Gophers men's basketball guard Mike Mitchell Jr. exited to the locker room during the second half of Saturday's game against Omaha at Williams Arena in Minneapolis after appearing to injure his left leg.
Mitchell did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the court. Mitchell started Saturday's game for the Gophers and had six points and three assists in 23 minutes before his exit. Severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
