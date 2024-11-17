Gophers obliterate Oregon State to move to 4-0 in women's hoops
The first power conference test of the season for the Gophers women's basketball was passed with flying colors Saturday as Minnesota put the clamps on Oregon State in a 73-38 victory at Desert Financial Arena.
The Gophers (4-0) were led by three players in double figures, including 13 points from Annika Stewart and 10 points apiece from Mara Braun and Grace Grocholski. Defensively, the Gophers held Oregon State to 28% shooting, including 4 of 22 (18.2%) from 3-point range.
Minnesota actually trailed 11-8 in the early going before finishing the game on a 65-27 run, including scoring the final 17 points of the game. Quarter by quarter, the Gophers outscored Oregon State 13-11 in the first, 17-9 in the second, 22-16 in the third and 21-2 in the fourth.
The Gophers have won their four games this season by 41, 22, 45 and 35 points, respectively.
The game was played in Tempe, Arizona as part of the Briann January Classic, and the Gophers will be back on the same court Sunday at 2 p.m. CT against SMU.