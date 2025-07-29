All Gophers

Gophers offer fast-rising, four-star wing Lucas Morillo

Morillo averaged 20 points and 9 rebounds in seven games for the Dominican Republic at the FIBA U-19 World Cup in June.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Williams Arena
Williams Arena / Picture via: University of Minnesota Athletics
The Gophers have entered the recruiting race to land Lucas Morillo, a four-star shooting guard/wing out of Massachusetts.

Morillo is a 6-foot-6 wing who plays for The Newman School in Boston. He recently averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Dominican Republic at the FIBA U-19 World Cup earlier this summer.

Minnesota is just the latest team to offer Morillo a scholarship, joining the likes of Illinois, Marquette, NC State, Ole Miss, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Morillo debuted on 247Sports' composite ranking in June, coming in at No. 123 nationally for the class of 2026. Since his debut, he's risen to No. 62 in the country.

Niko Medved's Gophers have just one commit in their 2026 class: Cedric Tomes, a three-star point guard from East Ridge. Minnesota also has offers out to players like 6-foot-6 wing Nolen Anderson from Wayzata, Hopkins guard Jayden Moore, and stretch big Quinn Costell, a four-star recruit from Boston.

Morillo would be a big addition if they're able to land him, but there will be significant competition in his recruitment.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

