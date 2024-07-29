Gophers officially among top 6 schools for 2025 forward Amari Allen
IMG Academy 2025 forward Amari Allen included the Gophers among his top six schools according to a post on X Monday.
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson and his staff have been heavily involved in Allen's recruitment. Since getting offered a scholarship on November 26, 2022, he has visited the program twice and he has an official visit scheduled for August 29, the same day the football team opens the season against North Carolina.
Allen is a native of Kaukauna, Wis., but he plays high school basketball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. 247Sports' composite rankings slot him as the 98th-best senior in the country and a four-star prospect.
His other final five schools are Wisconsin, UCF, Alabama, Nevada and Mississippi State, and he is expected to take official visits to all six schools through the late summer and early fall.
Johnson and the Gophers staff have their sites set on Allen and Cretin-Derham Hall big man Tommy Ahneman and it seems like they're heavily in the mix for both players.