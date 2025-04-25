Gophers reportedly linked to 7-foot-2 Coastal Carolina transfer
Niko Medved and the Gophers aren't done in the transfer portal just yet. According to a X post from national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London on Friday, the Gophers are six players interested in Coastal Carolina transfer big man Noah Amenhauser.
Listed at 7-foot-2, Amenhauser began his career at Grand Canyon before playing last season for the Chanticleers. He started 30 games and showed intriguing potential, averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.7/40.0/63.6 shooting splits.
Hailing from Goodyear, Arizona, Amenhauser graduated high school in the class of 2023, so he will likely have two years of eligibility remaining. According to London's post, he has already visited Pacific and Oregon State, but he's also heard from Minnesota, Stanford and San Francisco, and he will "potentially visit" all three schools.
Minnesota announced the addition of 6-foot-10, Central Arkansas transfer Nehemiah Turner earlier this week, but they seem to remain interested in adding some depth to their frontcourt. If he chooses the Gophers, Amenhauser would be only their second player taller than 6-foot-8 on the roster.
The interest in Amenhauser might still be at the early stages, but it does show that Medved and the Gophers are likely still interested in adding some depth to their frontcourt from the transfer portal this offseason. Minnesota currently has four spots available on its 2025-26 roster.