Gophers reportedly showing interest in Cal State Fullerton transfer guard
Minnesota added a late commitment from Maryland guard Chance Stephens on Friday, and Niko Medved might not be done looking in the transfer portal to fill out the rest of his 2025-26 roster.
According to a X post from the Athletic's Tobias Bass on Thursday, the Gophers are one of 11 schools that have contacted Cal State Fullerton transfer guard Donovan Oday.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Oday averaged 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.2/31.0/76.3 shooting splits last season for the Titans. He began his career at McNeese, and he'll have one year of eligibility remaining.
With the addition of Stephens, Minnesota now has five players that would be considered point guards or shooting guards, so the addition of Oday might be a little redundant. What it does show, is that the Gophers continue to be active.
The chances of the Gophers' interest in Oday becoming much more than Bass's post seem slim, but Medved and his staff are showing a willingness to pursue all avenues for talent evaluation. With three roster spots left, more depth along the frontcourt and some added shooting seem like more pertinent needs.